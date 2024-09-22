Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $120.09

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.09, but opened at $116.62. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $117.85, with a volume of 342,628 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

