Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $150.08

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.08, but opened at $146.06. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $147.11, with a volume of 101,082 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

