Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,323 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 101,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.