Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NIU opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

