Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.