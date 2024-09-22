Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

NASDAQ SOGP opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66. Sound Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

