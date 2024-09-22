Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $19.69

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $19.16. Par Pacific shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 164,724 shares trading hands.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 610.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 41.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

