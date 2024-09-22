Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,110,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 970,055 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

