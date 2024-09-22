Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,110,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 970,055 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.05.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
