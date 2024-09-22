First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 57,501 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $40.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $946.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.