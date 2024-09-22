DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.02. DHT shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 521,386 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 102.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,060 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 43.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DHT by 28.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,534,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $16,417,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

