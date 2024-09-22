Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 27,971 shares.The stock last traded at $60.96 and had previously closed at $61.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

