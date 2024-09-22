HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 27,933 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

HBT Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $727.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 109.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

