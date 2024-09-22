Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 83,208 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.10.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

