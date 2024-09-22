Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 83,208 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.18.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
