Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 94,455 shares.The stock last traded at $15.63 and had previously closed at $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $563.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.