Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 89,557 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $64.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 88,364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

