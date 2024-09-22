United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 322,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 522,590 shares.The stock last traded at $38.33 and had previously closed at $38.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.