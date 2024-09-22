York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 55,297 shares.The stock last traded at $38.75 and had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get York Water alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YORW

York Water Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.64.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.