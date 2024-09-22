First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 206,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 153,740 shares.The stock last traded at $101.50 and had previously closed at $101.37.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

