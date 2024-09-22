Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 29,258 shares.The stock last traded at $44.00 and had previously closed at $44.20.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.