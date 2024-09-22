Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 48,378 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $41.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Camden National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAC

Camden National Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 2,990.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $757,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.