Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,268,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,548,068 shares.The stock last traded at $178.96 and had previously closed at $181.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.68. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

