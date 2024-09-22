Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 60,090 shares.The stock last traded at $26.24 and had previously closed at $26.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares in the company, valued at $471,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $285,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,906 shares of company stock valued at $377,392. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

