Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 21,087 shares.The stock last traded at $94.49 and had previously closed at $94.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $920.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

