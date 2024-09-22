Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 49,045 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $30.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $637.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile



Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

