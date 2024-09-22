One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 52,337 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $28.35.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $588.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $709,258. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

