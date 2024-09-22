MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 32,020 shares.The stock last traded at $31.32 and had previously closed at $31.81.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $1,288,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,961 shares in the company, valued at $15,009,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $1,288,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,473,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,642 shares of company stock worth $6,317,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

