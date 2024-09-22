Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.04. Paramount Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 440,704 shares traded.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 139.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
