WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down to $172.69

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.69, but opened at $168.12. WESCO International shares last traded at $167.79, with a volume of 44,013 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.

WESCO International Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

