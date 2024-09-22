CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 45,246 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

