First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 33,089 shares.The stock last traded at $45.19 and had previously closed at $45.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $812.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

