Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 41,114 shares.The stock last traded at $97.24 and had previously closed at $99.67.

Several analysts recently commented on NIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $1,457,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $3,727,087. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

