Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 138,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 205,425 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.85.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 59,172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.