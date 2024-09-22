Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 61,931 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.50.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $576.61 million, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

