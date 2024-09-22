Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 17,340 shares.The stock last traded at $67.06 and had previously closed at $68.36.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.