885 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after buying an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 520,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

