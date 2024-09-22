First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $112,058. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

