Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,163,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $784,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

