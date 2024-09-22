OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,555 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,247.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,574,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,682,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

