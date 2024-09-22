Private Client Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 951.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,073,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

