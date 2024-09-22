Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.