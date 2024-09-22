HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,163,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $784,501,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $191.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

