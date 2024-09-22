Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

