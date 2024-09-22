US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
