Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 61,811 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.80 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

