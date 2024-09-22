Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $872,000 Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

