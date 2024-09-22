Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

NYSE:PRME opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.18. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

