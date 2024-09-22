Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $862,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 146,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 538,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,634,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

