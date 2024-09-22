Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 149,530 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

NYSE NXDT opened at 6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.85. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 4.67 and a fifty-two week high of 9.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 15,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.93 per share, for a total transaction of 81,290.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,986.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,744 shares of company stock worth $356,196 over the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

