Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $126,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $436.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

