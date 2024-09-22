Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $589,459,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Methanex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,075,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Methanex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.